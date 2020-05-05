First trailer for Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ has finally arrived & it does not disappoint

The first trailer for Steve Carell’s newest workplace comedy, “Space Force,” has finally arrived, and between moon cammies, a failed rocket launch that costs “as much as four new middle schools,” and a Carell meditation that turns into a sing-along of “Kokomo” by the Beach Boys, it does not disappoint.

“Space Force” — co-created for Netflix by Carell and Greg Daniels, the man who brought us the American version of “The Office” — centers on the exploits of Gen. Mark R. Naird (Carell), a decorated pilot who once had lofty dreams of leading the Air Force.

“It has always been my dream to command a service branch,” Naird says excitedly in the trailer, seconds before unraveling at the news it would be the U.S. military’s sixth service, Space Force, he would be leading. The new branch’s mission is “to defend satellites from attack” and “perform other space-related tasks ... or something,” the show’s teaser trailer says.

“Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total dominance,” a Netflix release said.

“Space Force,” set for a May 29 launch, touts a stellar cast that includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diedrich Bader, Jimmy O. Yang, and Diana Silvers.

Netflix recently confirmed that long-time “Friends” star, Lisa Kudrow, would also be joining the show to play Carell’s disillusioned wife, Maggie, who “sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades.”

If the trailer is any indication, the show promises to pull no punches in highlighting disillusionment with leadership and the ridiculousness of military bureaucracy.

The release of the 10-episode season, an obvious nod to President Donald Trump’s launch of the U.S. military’s newest branch, coincides with Netflix’s impending loss of Carell’s iconic sitcom, “The Office,” which is expected to move over to NBC’s soon-to-launch streaming platform, “Peacock.”

Watch the trailer below, and tune in May 29.