The military community reacts to the 2020 election

As the 2020 election progresses toward its ultimate end, a nervous nation is bracing for what some have warned could be a contentious election as final results of this long-fought race are tabulated. With the decision of who will be the next commander in chief on the line, the military community at-large too is waiting to hear whether President Donald Trump will be reelected or replaced by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Throughout the night, Military Times will monitor social media to provide updates from the greater military community about what’s going on as the election progresses. Please send any Twitter or Facebook tips to ssicard@militarytimes.com.

7:30 p.m. EST

Not only is the role of commander in chief up for grabs, there are also a number of veterans vying for seats in the House and Senate.

Up now: Our live tracker of the nearly 200 congressional races featuring candidates with military experience. Follow the veterans' results throughout the night (and tomorrow, and the next day, and the next...) #Election2020 #ElectionDay https://t.co/lRRx17FCc2 — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) November 3, 2020

Service members with a stake in the conversation outside of running for office are also sharing what they hope for the next president to do for veterans and service members.

Real talk, the president needs to be an active player in military issues. They need to talk about sexual assault, failure to look for missing soldiers, housing, and other issues. Running the military isn’t just green lighting SEAL ops and awarding the MOH. — Spooky Steve 👻 (@StevenBeynon) November 3, 2020

As the conversation about military ballots continues to circulate, it’s important to note some of the stipulations of their being counted.

FACTS about counting votes:



-Ballots are counted after Election Day in every single state



-No state certifies a winner on Election night



-In 18 states ballots can arrive after Election Day per state law



-In 29 states military ballots can be received after Election Day — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 30, 2020

It’s been relatively quiet on Twitter so far, but the Warax is wagering the relative calm won’t last long.

i don’t have a prediction on who will win, but i will guarantee that someone destroys their career with a reckless tweet tonight. — matthew t. warax 🦛💨 (@iAmTheWarax) November 3, 2020

And for those betting on the end of the world, Wayfair seems to have you covered, according to Army veteran and veterans advocate Kris Goldsmith.

The ads getting served to me on Election Day are a bit... apocalyptic. pic.twitter.com/7W6em5Hhry — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) November 3, 2020

5:00 p.m. EST

Some have expressed concerns about service member votes, with certain community members worried about ballots mailed in from abroad not being counted, while others mention not having the time to go in-person.

Jennifer Brunner, whose bio states she is an Ohio Supreme Court candidate, offered a short history lesson on contention surrounding military ballots.

History lesson: in the 1980’s the Justice Dept. sued states so military ballots had time to be received/counted. In Ohio, 20 days were added for them—10 at the beginning for mailing ballots, 10 after the election. Calls to cut off counting on E-day could affect those ballots. 🇺🇸 — Judge Jennifer Brunner (@JenniferBrunner) October 28, 2020

U.S. Army WTF Moments put out a call to service members, asking what their units were doing to ensure they had time to vote.

It’s Election Day for the WTF Nation and the actual US nation! What has your unit done to facilitate and give you a chance to vote in person today? #ElectionDay2020 #VOTE — U.S Army WTF! Moments (@TheWTFNation) November 3, 2020

Responses ranged from “nothing” to suggestions that a majority have already voted absentee.

Meanwhile, some online users have expressed concerns about the U.S. military being involved in enforcing the results of the election. However, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has stated on and off the record that the military will not play any role in a potential transfer of power.

I did not always agree with my superiors but I respected that 99% of them took the mission seriously. This is a time when America can be eminently grateful that our military can be counted on to...do nothing. Not a snark, that's the best gift they can give. — H. W. MacNaughton (@PatHaydenJones) November 3, 2020

Moreover, it is important to note that regardless of the outcome, Trump will still be commander in chief tomorrow.

A reminder for miltwitter that no matter what happens, Trump is still your CiC tomorrow, and Biden would be in January. Use appropriate discretion in your social media posts, regardless of your political leanings. — Rick Dickson (@rickdicksonreal) November 3, 2020

On the lighter side of things, however, one service member speculated about how many Americans might be spending their election night.