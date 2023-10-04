Thunderous reverberations from armed forces helicopters are reportedly driving Australian crocodiles to pursue romantic escapades.

According to Australia’s ABC Far North, low-flying Chinook helicopters have encouraged a unique mating phenomenon at a crocodile farm in Queensland, Australia.

While the racy reptiles may usually tune in to classics like Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock” for mood-setting purposes, on select flight nights, under a waxing moon, it is these vibrations from the heavens that stir unencumbered desires for the semiaquatic beasts.

“All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad,” John Lever, owner of the Koorana Crocodile Farm, told the Australian outlet following the incident.

“There’s something about the sonic waves that really gets them stirred up.”

Steamed up from rotary bladed aphrodisiacs, the farm’s 3,000-plus crocs are likely to yield a large crop of eggs this season, Lever added.

The Singapore Armed Forces regularly hold nearby bilateral military training operations and use the crocodile farm as a geographic marking point, the Australian outlet reported.

Despite the unique aerial influence, the incident is not the first time a reptile species was affected by a military aircraft cacophony. In this particular case, however, experts are still exploring the reasoning behind a breeding episode that would have made even Steve Irwin wince.

Some researchers told the Australian outlet that males may mistake the chopper sound for a scaly competitor looking to steal their crocodile crush. Others, meanwhile, suggested the crocs may be able to detect changes in barometric pressure, signaling the start of mating season.

Whether or not the tomfoolery from the deviant dinosaurs is included in the next David Attenborough documentary remains to be seen.

The Koorana Crocodile Farm was not immediately available to Military Times’ request for comment.

