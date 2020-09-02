Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 33: Dr. Matt Mishkind — Reducing Barriers to Care through Telehealth

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Matt Mishkind has focused his career on two focal points: military health care and organizational development. He began his military health career with the Deployment Health Clinical Center at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He also served as one of the original staff members tasked with developing the National Center for Telehealth and Technology, known as T2, located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. While at T2, Dr. Mishkind helped lead the development of several technology-based initiatives to improve behavioral health access across the Department of Defense. His particular focus was on developing telehealth programs for remote and otherwise isolated populations.

Mishkind has 20 publications primarily focused on improving access to behavioral health care for military populations. He is also certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources. Mishkind has also held positions focused on organizational development. Most recently, he served as team lead for training and human capital initiatives at the Bureau of Reclamation within the United States Department of Interior.

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

Johnson Depression Center

Defense Health Agency Connected Health

