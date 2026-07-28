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Navy Reserve announces retention, recruiting bonuses up to $20,000
Navy Reserve announces retention, recruiting bonuses up to $20,000
The sea service recently boosted programs to find and keep sailors in uniform, offering incentives in the tens of thousands of dollars.
8 hours ago
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