The Army Black Knights will face off this week against the Naval Academy’s Midshipmen for the 123rd annual Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

With a lot of talent on and off the field, here’s a quick look at some of the coaches and players you should know ahead of the big game on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Coaches

Head coach Jeff Monken is serving in his ninth season at the helm of Army West Point football. Monken boasts a 63-49 record with the U.S. Military Academy at West Point going into this year’s matchup with the sea service school, and since he became the Black Knights leader in 2014 the team has won four times in its annual rivalry against Navy.

Before coming to West Point, Monken was head coach at Georgia Southern University and held other stints as an assistant coach with his now-friendly rival Navy and with Georgia Institute of Technology, also known as Georgia Tech.

Offensive coordinator Brent Davis is also in his ninth season with the Black Knights. Before coming to West Point, Davis also coached at Georgia Southern University and served as the interim head coach at Virginia Military Institute.

Defense coordinator Nate Woody, a 31-year coaching veteran, is in his third season with the Black Knights. He came to West Point after stints at the University of Michigan, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State University and Wofford College.

Players

Quarterback Tyhier Tyler, number 2, a senior from Newport News, Virginia is a force to be reckoned with. In Army’s latest game, Tyler rushed three touchdowns and 101 yards in the first half, leading the Black Knights to a dominating 44-7 win over University of Massachusetts Amherst. The footballer now has 12 touchdowns this season and is the first Army quarterback with more than 10 rushing touchdowns in a season since 2018.

Fellow quarterback Jemel Jones, number 7, from The Colony, Texas, serves as another powerhouse taking the Black Knights down the field. In his start this season against Colgate University, Jones wasted no time in leading his team to victory by rushing over 100 yards and scoring two touchdowns to earn the team a 42-17 win.

“Just building the relationship with all the guys in the locker room over the past couple of years, it’s meant the world to me, and it’s definitely [the] relationships I’m going to be able to carry with me for the rest of my life,” Jones said ahead of Army’s Senior Day on November 19 against University of Connecticut.

Linebacker Andre Carter II, number 34, a senior from Missouri City, Texas, is making waves with a chance at becoming Army’s first player to become a first-round draft pick to the National Football League since 1947. The Black Knights have only produced two NFL draft picks since 1969, both in the final round. A Defense Department policy change in 2019, which would have allowed Carter to defer his required military service, however, may no longer be an option given language by congressional leaders in their recent annual defense budget.

RELATED

You can catch more of Army’s lineup when they challenge Navy on Dec. 10 on CBS at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media