The Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen duked it out for the 126th time Saturday, and like last year’s Army-Navy clash, Navy emerged victorious.

However, unlike last year’s 31-13 win by Navy, this year’s game was close. Navy won 17-16 in a nail-biter that went down to the last few minutes.

While Navy jumped out to an early lead, Army responded right away and continued to score, appearing to have an opportunity to run away with it early.

But Navy battled back, regained the lead late and held onto a win despite some late-game drama and fumble scares. Navy boosted their record on the season to 10-2, dropping Army’s record to 6-6.

Both teams struggled with turnovers. They also ran the ball — a lot.

The teams were also very evenly matched.

Army quarterback Cale Hellums threw for 82 yards and one interception, while Navy’s Blake Horvath also threw for exactly 82 yards, along with one touchdown and one interception.

Both quarterbacks also ran just over 100 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Navy’s star wide receiver Eli Heidenreich posted 72 yards and a touchdown, while Army receiver Noah Short ended the night with 51 yards receiving.

The biggest difference was in each team’s rushing game, however, with Navy running for 190 yards and Army rushing for only 120.

Here’s a breakdown of the game.

First half

Army won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball after the second half.

Right out of the gate, Navy established their run game, which ranks first in college football in average rush yards per game.

Heidenreich ran for about a 7-yard gain early.

Horvath ripped off a gain of around 14 yards.

That rhythm continued. The ground game kept cooking and Army defense was unable to get Navy off the field during the first drive.

Eventually, Horvath rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and the extra point was good.

Navy led 7-0 — but not for long.

Once Army offense took the field, Hellums ripped off a 26-yard run on the opening drive to let everyone know that he and his team — which ranks fifth in college football in average rush yards per game — came to play.

Army continued to pound the ball and didn’t flinch early when facing a fourth down, which they went for and converted.

Hellums ended up rushing for a touchdown and Army tied the game at seven each.

Army defense grew stouter on Navy’s second drive, forcing them to punt around the 12-minute mark of the second quarter.

Army continued to pound the run game, gaining small-yard chunks here and there.

But Navy defense hung tough.

On a third down, however, Hellums threw to Short for 21 yards, placing the ball at Navy’s 31-yard line.

Hellums then ripped off another roughly 11-yard run and continued to gain first downs.

Army found itself facing a fourth-and-2 near the red zone and elected to go for it.

They managed to get the first down.

Despite the conversion, Navy defense was able to bend and not break, holding Army to a field goal.

The score was 10-7.

Army faced some long yardage situations on the next drive but continued to pull the rabbit out of the hat.

A third-and-16? No problem.

Horvath found Heidenreich for a 21-yard completion.

Things were appearing to go Navy’s way when Horvath fumbled near Army’s 35-yard line.

Army took over.

Hellums then threw to Army wide receiver Brady Anderson for about 24 yards and Army was at about the Navy’s 31-yard line in the waning minutes of the second quarter.

Army took a shot at the end zone, expecting a pass interference call after some contact between players in the end zone, but no penalty was called.

With several seconds left, Army nailed a field goal to put themselves up 13-7.

Second half

Hellums threw to Short for a roughly 29-yard pickup on the first snap of the third quarter.

Soon, facing a third-and-8 after Navy’s solid defense, Army was forced to punt.

Several plays later, before Navy could really get anything going, Horvath launched a poor throw, which bounced off a Navy receiver into the hands of Army cornerback Justin Weaver.

For a minute, it appeared Weaver ran the ball in for a pick six, but after further review, his knee was confirmed down after the interception, so Army would have to earn the six points the old-fashioned way.

Army attempted to capitalize on the turnover but was stopped, having to settle for a field goal on fourth-and-12.

It was 16-7 with Army leading.

Navy got back to their bread and butter, running a handful of times with the ball in Horvath’s hands.

They picked up a series of first downs and Horvath scampered for a 37-yard run.

Army defense adjusted, however, shoring up run holes and pass coverage, and Navy was forced to settle for a field goal.

It was 16-10 with Army up, a one-possession game.

Navy was within striking distance.

On the next drive, Hellums and Army continued to run the ball.

But on a crucial third down, a penalty knocked them back from third-and-3 to a third-and-8.

Hellums then dropped back to throw and was rocked by Navy’s defense, which strip-sacked him and came up with possession of the ball.

But Navy couldn’t convert the opportunity to points and after a failed third down conversion, they sent the ball back toward Army once again.

Army tried to march down the field to grab a few more points to make it a two-possession game, but Hellums committed a costly mistake, throwing an interception.

Navy, seizing the momentum, ran the ball all the way down to Army’s goal line.

Horvath attempted to rush the ball in for a touchdown and fumbled the ball.

Army gained possession momentarily, but the ball eventually bounced back into Navy’s hands, and Navy retained possession, escaping calamity.

Brutally for Army, Navy went for it on fourth down shortly after and Horvath threw a seed to Heidenreich in the end zone, putting Navy up 17-16.

Army regained possession but was unable to make anything of it and was forced to punt the ball back to Navy.

As the clock was winding down, Navy only needed to gain a few more first downs to put the game away.

All Army could hope for was a turnover.

For a moment, it seemed their prayers were answered.

Horvath rushed and was nailed by Army’s Kalib Fortner. Horvath fumbled the ball up into the air, but miraculously, he caught his own fumble and returned to the ground, marking the play dead.

What looked to be a ghastly error ended up being merely a close call.

Navy got the first down it needed shortly after and clinched its victory for another year.

After the game, Navy coach Brian Newberry praised his team and Horvath’s plays.

The coach told reporters on the sideline that Horvath was a warrior, finding a way to win the game despite not playing his best.

“What a game,” Newbery said. “Our guys found a way.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.