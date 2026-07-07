Veterans Affairs Under Secretary for Health John Bartrum left his job Monday after less than seven months on the job.

Bartrum, who announced his resignation to staff June 30, did not provide a specific reason for leaving the VA’s top health job, other than saying he looked forward to “focusing on my family and my health” and supporting the administration’s efforts “in the private sector.”

A retired Air Force Reserve major general, Bartrum was nominated to the post June 2 by President Donald Trump and confirmed Dec. 18 by the Senate in a 53-43 vote.

Bartrum became the first under secretary of health without a physician background and was responsible for the nation’s largest medical system, overseeing the budget and management of 171 medical centers and more than 1,000 outpatient clinics that serve roughly 9 million veterans each year.

He succeeded Dr. Shereef Elnahal, who resigned Jan. 20, 2025, with the change of administration between President Joe Biden and Trump. Bartrum was the first under secretary of health to serve under Trump; the position went unfilled by a confirmed appointee during Trump’s entire first administration.

In his message to employees, Bartrum said he was leaving the VA with “deep gratitude and a sense of accomplishment.” He noted the relaunch of the department’s electronic health record modernization program, the reorganization of the Veterans Health Administration and work to create a center in Los Angeles to address veteran homelessness among recent accomplishments.

“These were not small undertakings, and I am confident in the foundation we have built. Each of these initiatives is now on a strong and sustainable trajectory, carried forward by the talented team I have had the honor of leading,” Bartrum wrote.

Citing President George Washington’s retirement, Bartrum added “I am persuaded that, with these initiatives now firmly on track, you will not disapprove my determination to retire from public service.”

According to the department, Dr. Lee Payne, currently serving as deputy under secretary for health, will fill the role as acting under secretary. Payne, a retired Air Force major general, has worked for the VA since last November, responsible for supporting the electronic health record program and other duties.

A specialist in internal, emergency medicine and medical management, Payne commanded three military hospitals, worked as a chief flight surgeon in support of combat operations and directed combat support and the Defense Department’s electronic health record modernization program.

He also managed the DoD’s department’s diagnostics and testing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

VA Secretary Doug Collins did not make any public statements regarding Bartrum’s departure. VA Press Secretary Quinn Slaven said the VA wished him well.

“We thank John for his leadership of VHA and the many VA accomplishments he presided over during his 17 months of service at the department,” Slaven said, referring to the months prior to Bartrum’s confirmation that he worked as a member of the transition team and a senior advisor to Collins.

Bartrum has spent more than 40 years in public service, spending much of his Air Force career in medical administration. He served as a mobilization assistant to the Air and Space Force surgeon general and was assigned as deputy incident manager in emergency support functions for the COVID-19 epidemic.

In his civilian capacity, he was a professional staff member of the House Appropriations Committee for more than eight years, working on labor, education and health issues, including infectious diseases like Ebola.

Bartrum’s departure leaves two of the department’s three under secretary positions open.

The administration has not announced a candidate for the under secretary for benefits position following the withdrawal last October of nominee Karen Brazell over opposition to her role as senior advisor to Collins during the administration’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal government.

Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Sam Brown was confirmed last July.

Patricia Kime is a senior writer covering military and veterans health care, medicine and personnel issues.