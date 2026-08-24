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Tomahawk production gets a boost | Defense Dollars
Tomahawk production gets a boost | Defense Dollars
Raytheon was awarded $23 billion to speed up cruise missile production as L3Harris changes leadership. Those stories and more on this week’s Defense Dollars.
2 days ago
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