Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education & Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Search
Close
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Show News sub sections
Your Army
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Show Pay & Benefits sub sections
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Show Off Duty sub sections
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education & Transition
Show Education & Transition sub sections
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Show Veterans sub sections
Black Military History
Opens in new window
Congressional Veterans Caucus
Opens in new window
Military Appreciation Month
Opens in new window
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Opens in new window
Military Honor
Show Military Honor sub sections
Salute to Veterans
Opens in new window
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
MilTech
Special Projects
Show Special Projects sub sections
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Military Native
Show Military Native sub sections
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Defense Manpower Data Center’s data breach | MOAA Headlines
Defense Manpower Data Center’s data breach | MOAA Headlines
Personal information for millions potentially got exposed in a security breach at a military agency, officials said recently.
3 hours ago
Latest Videos
How Oshkosh Is Advancing Tactical Mobility for the Modern Battlefield
Rheinmetall’s XM30 Takes Shape as the Army’s Next Fighting Vehicle
Better weapons, new berets and personal comfort | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.13.2
Working to relieve “tactical dehydration” with new urine collection systems for troops
Army looking to advance another new rifle for troops | Headlines
From “Me” to “We”- Money Tips for Couples | Money Minute
US to livestream Army execution of Fort Hood shooter
Ukraine’s ‘Army of Robots’ idea presents fearsome future | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 10.6.26
Retired Green Beret takes on a new mission: mine clearing in Ukraine
NORAD awards new warning system contract | Defense Dollars
Don’t Buy an EV Until You See This | Money Minute
Pentagon launches Office of Religious Affairs, will report directly to Hegseth
Hegseth announces new four-star command for autonomous warfare
Interview: Former Ukraine defense minister launches 'Army of Robots' initiative
Troops develop AI-driven drone defense weapons | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.29.26
Trending Now
Sig Sauer develops 25-round mag for Army’s next-gen rifle
Official poster depicts the US Army’s newest threat: The Iranian soldier
Soldiers intervene on roadside to save children from alleged knife attack
US Army gets first mobile cannon to replace M777 howitzer, officials say
US to livestream Army execution of Fort Hood shooter, Pentagon official says