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Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal on Rethinking Weapons, AI and Modern Warfare
Army Under Secretary Michael Obadal on Rethinking Weapons, AI and Modern Warfare
The U.S. Army Under Secretary discusses weapons production, affordable air defense, private investment and AI's role in future military operations.
5 hours ago
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