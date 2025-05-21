MILAN — The British Army has successfully test-fired the Javelin’s Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) at a record range, marking a milestone as the system evolves to counter longer-range threats.

The testing, which was conducted this week, involved engaging a target at a distance of four kilometers, a first for the smaller and lighter weapon system.

“The successful engagement of a target at 4km today [in Salisbury, England] is a statement of intent – it represents a tangible demonstration of how seriously the British Army is taking the Chief of General Staff’s direction to double fighting power by 2027,” British Army Lt. Col. Chris Woods said in a press release.

The LWCLU is produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between Raytheon (RTX) and Lockheed Martin. It is a component of the Javelin missile system designed to be 30% smaller and 25% lighter than the previous Block I Command Launch Unit, which enables soldiers to transport and deploy it faster, according to RTX.

It is said to have doubled target detection and recognition capabilities than its predecessor, per the company’s website, and is compatible with all current, past and future Javelin variants.

The United Kingdom is a key partner in the components supply chain of the Javelin and is expected to produce 3,960 rounds per year by 2026 and 900 LWCLUs by the end of the decade.

The Javelin joint venture provides £56 million ($75 million) per year to the UK economy at current manufacturing rates, an amount that RTX says will increase.

In 2022, the British government requested to buy 513 Javelin LWCLUs for an estimated cost of $300 million.

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a Europe correspondent for Defense News. She covers a wide range of topics related to military procurement and international security, and specializes in reporting on the aviation sector. She is based in Milan, Italy.