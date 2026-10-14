The head of the U.S. Army’s digital defense wing on Monday reassured soldiers in the field that a new initiative aimed at enhancing cyberspace proficiency wouldn’t affect their pay.

The Cyber Mastery Incentive program debuted on Oct. 1, promising a new way of paying service members that rewards technology mastery and performance of demanding tasks. But reports emerged that the program wasn’t as financially enticing as advertised, with reductions in certain soldiers’ pay by up to $1,000 per month.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Eubank told audience members at the Association of the United States Army conference in Washington that wasn’t the case.

“Nobody’s losing pay,” said Eubank.

The new incentive plan was broken down into two tiers: skill incentive pay and special duty assignment pay.

The former provides a financial incentive to soldiers for their specific skill set, whether that’s basic, senior or master.

The latter pays soldiers who complete assignments that U.S. Cyber Command labels “exceptionally demanding.”

Analysts and operators at a basic level could reportedly lose $12,000 a year under the new C-MIP program, while developers could lose $850 a month, reports said.

Service members in the master tier could see their pay boosted between $100 and $250.

Eubank admitted that when the program first rolled out in June, the Army was in danger of putting a dent in soldiers’ wages.

But the service huddled with the Army’s Principal Cyber Advisor Brandon Pugh and Assistant Secretary of Cyber Policy Katherine Sutton and decided to sustain cyber assignment incentive pay for the next year to make sure soldiers’ wages didn’t dip.

Cyber assignment incentive pay offers between $200 and $1500 to soldiers based on skill level, assignment and certification, according to the Army.

The Army would use the CAIP program to fill the gap while it focused on refining the CMIC program over the next year, Eubank said.

It is not immediately evident where the money for C-MIP will come from since the Senate is still deliberating over passing the National Defense Authorization Act and Congress is currently in recess.

The Army instituted C-MIP to remodel how it retains and builds the military and civilian personnel that make up its Cyberspace Operations Forces.

Those in charge were focused on making sure that process was easy on the warfighter.

“Part of my job is making sure this is rolled out, that Army soldiers are being benefited and supported,” said Pugh, who also spoke at AUSA Monday. “If not, that’s going to be our job, to advocate to OSW so they can see where there’s been perhaps some challenges that we can try to course correct over the next year.”

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.