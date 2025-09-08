Both chambers of Congress will work to advance the annual defense authorization bill this week, trying to navigate through hundreds of member amendment proposals and adopt final drafts to be used in upcoming conference negotiations.

Senate leaders late last week set up votes starting Tuesday on the must-pass military legislation, which includes spending plans for hundreds of Defense Department programs and the renewal of a host of military pay and benefits programs.

Meanwhile, the House Rules Committee will meet Monday afternoon to discuss its planned path forward on the bill. More than 1,000 amendments were filed by members to that version of the legislation, but few will be ruled in order and included in debate on the chamber floor.

Topics of friction in both the House and Senate will likely focus on National Guard deployments, budget total targets and social issue fights. Defense leaders in both chambers are hopeful a compromise bill can be crafted and passed before Thanksgiving, but complications from the looming government funding fight could delay that timeline.

Tuesday, Sept. 9 House Oversight — 10 a.m. — Visitors Center H-210

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

Veterans will testify on the declassification of federal records regarding military sightings of unidentified flying objects.



Wednesday, Sept. 10 Senate Veterans' Affairs — 4 p.m. — 418 Russell

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



Thursday, Sept. 11 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider the nomination of Gen. Christopher Mahoney to be Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Senate Appropriations — 9:30 a.m. — 106 Dirksen

Homeland Security Appropriations

The committee will mark up its draft of the Homeland Security appropriations plan for fiscal 2026.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Pending Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations





