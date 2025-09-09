A new coalition of veterans advocates wants Congress to consider new, unconventional mental health treatments to help stem the problem of veterans suicide. But first, they want to prove the treatments can work.

“We know that existing treatments can help the majority of traumatized veterans, but none works for everyone,” said Brian Dempsey, government affairs director at Wounded Warrior Project, during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

“We want to ensure that policy and science are moving together so that new treatments are being studied safely and effectively, and decisions are being made based on evidence, informed research and deep consideration of veteran health and safety. There is reason for hope in so many directions.”

The new Veteran Alliance for Legislative Outreach and Reform (VALOR) — spearheaded by Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions and counting the Green Beret Foundation and the Navy Seal Foundation among its collaborators — launched this week with a goal of ensuring “broader access to treatments that show promise in addressing PTSD, TBI, and addiction issues.”

Officials said that will include use of psychedelic-assisted medicines and programs offered outside of the U.S. but not approved as valid therapies at home. Coalition members intend to push for more research into the potential benefits and, if benefits are found, the adoption of the ideas for wider use.

About 17 veterans a day take their own lives, according to the latest statistics compiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recognizes September as national suicide prevention month.

Tuesday’s announcement included support from a host of lawmakers who served in the military and shared stories of veterans reaching out to them looking for more alternatives to traditional mental health treatment.

Several said they are hopeful they can introduce legislation on the alternative treatments in the near future but cautioned against moving too quickly on unfamiliar ideas.

“We have to put the legislators in their comfort zone and explain to them exactly what we’re trying to do,” said Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, who previously served as a Navy Seal. “We have to show them the science. We have to present the ideas.

“So we want to move ahead, but at a very coordinated, controlled pace.”

Coalition members said they plan to start that education work right away, bringing more congressional offices into the group’s work and coordinating with outside organizations to find paths forward on research and innovation goals.

More information on the effort is available at the VALOR web site.

Veterans in need of emergency counseling can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and selecting option 1 after connecting to reach a VA staffer. In addition, veterans, troops or their family members can also text 838255 for help, or visit VeteransCrisisLine.net for assistance.

