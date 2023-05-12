The Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting death of Cadet Joseph Banales, a senior ROTC student at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas, CID officials announced.

Banales, 22, was reportedly driving home from a military ball the night of April 15 when it is believed he became involved in a road rage incident along IH-35 near Selma, his family told local news outlet KENS 5. A subsequent autopsy confirmed Banales died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A suspect has yet to be identified, but Selma Police did spot a vehicle of interest “driving erratically near the crime scene,” the Army CID release stated. “The vehicle, believed to be a Nissan 350Z or 370Z, is a dark-in-color, possibly blue, sports car, with loud aftermarket exhaust and possibly a spoiler.”

Army CID officials are collaborating with the Selma Police Department in the investigation, the release said. Anyone with credible information is encouraged to call the Army CID at 210-221-1050 or the San Antonio Crime Stoppers, who are offering up to a $5,000 award, at 210-224-7867. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Army CID website.

Additional information will not be immediately available, officials said, citing the ongoing investigation.

Banales is survived by his three brothers and identical twin sister, all of whom are in the military, according to his obituary. Banales reportedly planned to become an Army nurse after graduating from the University of the Incarnate Word, his family said.

Jon Simkins is a writer and editor for Military Times, and a USMC veteran.