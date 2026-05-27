The U.S. Army has received its first batch of new, lighter Javelin launchers, defense contractor RTX announced in a statement Tuesday, the most recent development for the guided missile system credited with helping Ukraine stave off Russia’s initial invasion.

The Lightweight Command Launch Unit, LWCLU, will replace the older, heavier command units and offer improved target detection range, the company said in a statement, adding that it is ramping up yearly production.

The weapon system, which can be fired from the shoulder or from a vehicle, allows soldiers to fire Javelin munitions through a launching tube. RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, created the new version in collaboration with Lockheed Martin.

The updated launch unit is 30% smaller and weighs 25% less than those currently in use, RTX said. It can be used during the day or night and will have “twice the target detection and recognition range.”

The United States has used Javelins in Iraq and Afghanistan. They can be particularly useful against enemy vehicles and strongholds, making them valuable for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

The U.S. sent thousands of Javelins to Ukraine, pushing defense manufacturers to accelerate modernization efforts and boost production.

The Pentagon’s fiscal 2025 operational testing report, published in March of this year, said the new system incorporated infrared technology and was developed to be compatible with existing missiles. It also said the Army was working to create new training systems compatible with the updates.

In May 2025, the British army successfully engaged a target located nearly 2.5 miles away during the military’s first live fire, a record at the time.

RTX also said that it had invested $22 million to upgrade the production factory to increase output.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.