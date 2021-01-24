US Africa Command says one of its drones, apparently armed, malfunctioned in Niger

A drone operated by U.S. Africa Command made an emergency landing near Agadez, Niger, on Saturday, a U.S. Africa Command spokesman told Military Times.

“The aircraft experienced a mechanical malfunction while conducting a routine mission in support of operations in the region,” Air Force Col. Christopher Karns told Military Times.

An investigation into the cause of the malfunction will take place, he said.

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia. AFRICOM says they are redeploying elsewhere in region Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia will be withdrawn in early 2021.

“The aircraft is under observation by U.S. forces with host nation cooperation and assistance,” Karns said. “Assessment and the process of recovery of the aircraft and safeguarding the site is underway. Due to force protection and operational considerations this is about all I can say. Early indications reflect a mechanical issue but an investigation is underway.”

While Karns could not comment on the type of drone, AFRICOM’s Twitter account confirmed the loss of the aircraft after being asked about social media postings of what appear to be an armed drone, with a Hellfire missile still under its wing.

(1/2) A U.S. Africa Command remotely piloted aircraft conducted an emergency landing in the vicinity of Agadez, Niger, Jan. 23. The aircraft experienced a mechanical malfunction while conducting a routine mission in support of operations in the region. — US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) January 24, 2021

“We continue to work with African partners providing a range of assistance in the region to include a valuable threat detection capability via aerial overwatch,” said Karns.