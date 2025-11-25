Army 1st Lt. Madison Faust set a world record this month when she ran the fastest mile by a woman wearing a full explosive ordnance disposal bomb suit.

With the time reading 10:19, Faust, a platoon leader with the 55th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, crossed the finish line wearing the Army’s newest suit, a 48-pound prototype developed by Program Executive Officer Soldier, according to a service release.

Faust broke the previous record that was set in April 2021 by Capt. Kaitlyn Hernandez, commander of the 717th Ordnance Company and 52nd EOD. Hernandez finished the mile in 10:23 wearing an older version of the EOD suit, which, with the helmet, weighed 96 pounds.

Running alongside Faust and pacing her throughout the duration of the run was her commander, Capt. John Morrissey.

“Soldiers must be willing to do hard things and set goals that scare us,” Morrissey said in a release. “Faust has exemplified this in her pursuit of this record and therefore set an example for the entirety of the EOD career field and U.S. Army.”

Faust’s unit began to test the latest chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosives command, or CBRNE, suit technology a few months ago, according to the release.

The Pennsylvania native expressed being impressed by the improved mobility the advanced bomb suits offered, which led to leadership encouraging her to attempt a new world record.

Faust, in the bomb suit, approaches the finish line. (Sgt. 1st Class Luis Paredes/Army)

Faust, who played soccer at West point, said she prepared for the run by training with her commander and one of her soldiers — and with “lots of carbs before the runs,” she said.

Morrissey noted that “there were some hard and demoralizing days. But she kept showing up, she kept putting the suit on and that unwillingness to quit is what got her the record.”

Faust’s unit, the 55th EOD Company, conducts bomb disposal response missions across parts of Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Mission success in the field requires continually upgrading gear to improve safety and mobility — and training soldiers willing to run toward explosives.

“We are a volunteer-only MOS and therefore, are made up of only those who freely made the choice to put themselves in hazardous situations for the sake of others,” Morrissey said in the release. “EOD attracts those who are methodical and solution-oriented when faced with unprecedented situations.

“Our aim with pursuing this record is for it to inspire other EOD technicians to challenge themselves.”

Army Capt. Travis G. Chewning-Kulick set the men’s world record this year in April while running a 7:04 mile in a 62-pound bomb suit at Fort Cavazos, Texas.