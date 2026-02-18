When a service member goes missing, the first hours can determine whether they are found safely — or not at all. But a new watchdog report found that unclear timelines and inconsistent processes across the services could delay lifesaving responses when time is critical.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report released last week that the Navy and Air Force lack clearly-defined timelines for response steps when service members are nowhere to be found. The Marine Corps has yet to update formal guidance despite a prior recommendation from the watchdog in 2022.

The office found that Navy and Air Force leadership do not consistently spell out when commanders must notify civilian law enforcement or family members when a service member goes missing. The report warned that the lack of defined procedures and responses can vary across bases and commands, creating confusion during situations that may already be frantic.

“The guidance provided by each service outlines response time frames with varying levels of specificity, resulting in different interpretations among officials regarding how quickly certain actions should be initiated,” the report said.

It also found that officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force often connected absences to mental health concerns, including self-harm. It found that the policies in place do not adequately address the link or how it should shape a response.

Watchdog investigators found that the risks extend beyond the missing service members. Officials across the services told auditors that searches can pose danger to those sent to conduct welfare checks.

“Specifically, some officials told us that an individual sent to check on an absent service member could be placing themselves in physical danger, especially if a service member is experiencing a mental health crisis and has access to a firearm,” the report said.

The watchdog issued a dozen recommendations, urging each of the services to fill different gaps in the policies and it recommended that the Marine Corps issue formal policies. In 2022, Marine Corps officials said they planned to publish interim guidance and implement guidance by 2028.

It is the latest in a series of reviews examining how the different branches respond to unexpected and unexplained absences.

Last year, the Army moved to tighten its own response timelines, requiring commanders to alert local law enforcement and enter the soldier’s name into the National Crime Information Center database.

Recent high-profile cases involving missing service members — including that of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén — have drawn scrutiny as to how quickly commands escalate concerns and notify outside authorities.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.