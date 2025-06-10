A Norfolk-based sailor who went missing almost two weeks ago has been found dead, and another sailor is in pretrial confinement in connection with the case, Navy investigators said Tuesday.

The body of Culinary Specialist Seaman Angelina Petra Resendiz, 21, was discovered Monday by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in a wooded area in Norfolk, Virginia, NCIS said in a statement.

Resendiz, 21, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer James E. Williams, disappeared May 29 after being last seen at her barracks in Miller Hall on Naval Station Norfolk.

NCIS has placed a sailor in pretrial confinement in connection with Resendiz’s death, with charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice pending, the service confirmed. NCIS did not provide additional details, including the sailor’s identity, citing an ongoing investigation.

“NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice,” NCIS said.

After Resendiz vanished, the Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert, hoping for the public’s assistance in discovering her whereabouts.

Publicist Kimberly Wimbish issued a statement to local media on behalf of the Resendiz family after a body was initially recovered and prior to the NCIS’s confirmation that the body was that of Resendiz.

“Angelina is a loving, compassionate, and devoted individual who has always prioritized the well-being of her family and those around her,” the statement read. “Her absence has caused immense grief for all who know and love her.”

The NCIS investigation remains ongoing, in collaboration with Navy leadership, the Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Search and Rescue and federal and local law enforcement authorities.

