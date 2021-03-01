Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education and Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
(Opens in new window)
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
(Opens in new window)
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Deadly Skills
Military Rider
Spouses
Education and Transition
Transition Guide
(Opens in new window)
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
(Opens in new window)
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Military Honor
Honor the Fallen
(Opens in new window)
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
Create an Obituary
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Frontline - Photos
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Regis
VARIDESK
World of Warships
Digital Edition
(Opens in new window)
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Home HQ
GEAR SCOUT DISCOVERS SH9 KNIVES
Gear Scout SH9 Knives
19 months ago
Latest Videos
VA abortion access and AFA highlights | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.24.22
Can you get an abortion at a VA clinic?
Who got a $500 million new Army tech contract? | Defense Dollars
Fighter drones, upgraded tankers and new engines | AFA Highlights
“Do what you can.” Special Forces soldier on the value of adaptive sports
Hear the new Space Force official song
"There's no better feeling than having a purpose." | Warrior Games Profile
A Sailor's comeback and the Army's supercomputer plan | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.17.22
Greek Air Force makes moves and a new Army-Marine missile | Defense Dollars
Winning wars with number crunching | MilTech
How does increasing my credit limit help me? — Money Minute
The must-see moments from the Defense News conference
Special Episode: Defense News Conference 2022 | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.10.22
Where do you buy a quarter-million artillery rounds? | Defense News Conference 2022
Solving the people problem in shipbuilding | Defense News Conference 2022
Getting out of Taliban country & Warriors compete | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 9.02.22
Trending Now
Ex-Army reservist convicted of illegally acting as Chinese agent
Air assault mission coming up? The Army has an app for that
Advanced air defense weapons head to Ukraine in 2 months
Ex-Fort Benning commander’s retirement halted over tweets
Sailor busted for using a duffel bag dummy passenger in carpool lane