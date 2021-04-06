Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Education and Transition
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Army
Air Force Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Flashpoints
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
(Opens in new window)
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
(Opens in new window)
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Deadly Skills
Military Rider
Spouses
Education and Transition
Transition Guide
(Opens in new window)
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
(Opens in new window)
Military History
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Military Honor
Honor the Fallen
(Opens in new window)
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Black Military History
(Opens in new window)
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
(Opens in new window)
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
Create an Obituary
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Task Force Violent
Battle Bracket
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Photo Galleries
Frontline - Photos
Early Bird Brief
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Regis
VARIDESK
World of Warships
Digital Edition
(Opens in new window)
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Home HQ
AEWE 2021
By
17 months ago
Latest Videos
Warrior Games athletes go for the gold | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.27.22
I'm thinking about investing. Should I speak with a financial advisor? — Money Minute
"It's about having someone to lean on" - Warrior Games athlete on adaptive sports
Ukrainians train in the U.K. and battle balloons | Defense News Weekly full episode 8.20.22
Getting out of uniform? AARP debuts career newsletter for vets
Britain moves on plan for recon balloons | Defense Dollars
Priorities for detecting missiles from Guam
Ukrainians train in the U.K. and Marines name 'Super Squads' | Headlines
How can I prepare myself for college expenses? — Money Minute
Is the Army trying to become Apple? | MilTech
Special Disneyland ceremony for fallen Marine | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.12.22
Advantages of having a down payment when purchasing a car — Money Minute
From Super Hornet to space: How this Marine became an astronaut
When will the next-generation missile interceptor be ready?
The Air Force's helmets of the future | MilTech
Gold Star family receives son's medals at Disneyland
Trending Now
Army grounds entire CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet over engine fires
Army JAG with vendetta tried contacting Russian embassy: prosecutors
Soldier collapses in training at Fort Jackson, dies days later
Possible motive in Vanessa Guillen murder revealed in new court records
Commission recommends stripping Confederate service academy honors