BAE Systems is teaming up with Forterra to fast-track development of a self-driving version of the U.S. Army’s Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, marking the first external partnership under BAE’s recently launched “capability kit” modernization push.

The collaboration will deliver a prototype of an autonomous AMPV by 2026 followed by a demonstration, compressing the traditionally years-long development cycle into something closer to the pace of commercial technology.

The Sept. 30 announcement underscores growing urgency inside the defense industry to adapt battlefield vehicles for more complex, multi-domain threats.

“This partnership isn’t about buzzwords — it’s about rolling up our sleeves and presenting tangible options that empower the Army to maintain its dominance on any battlefield,” Bill Sheehy, BAE’s ground maneuver product line director, said in a statement.

Pairing BAE’s combat vehicle production experience with Forterra’s software and autonomy stack gives the Army “the edge they deserve,” he added.

The AMPV is a tracked vehicle designed to replace the decades-old M113 family of vehicles and serves in the Army’s Armored Brigade Combat Teams alongside BAE-manufactured Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Paladin self-propelled howitzers.

Forterra will contribute its AutoDrive system, a modular full-stack autonomous driving platform already fielded on multiple vehicle types. The companies said the software’s open architecture is designed for interoperability across platforms, enabling the Army to integrate payloads and missions beyond the AMPV.

“AutoDrive is a pathway to stronger networks and smarter operations, providing the necessary infrastructure to support the AMPV capability kit,” Patrick Acox, Forterra’s vice president of defense growth, said in the same statement. “Working with BAE Systems to build an integrated AMPV will be another breakthrough that becomes a stronger shield for national security.”

The push reflects a wider trend in defense procurement, where the Pentagon is pressing contractors to deliver more quickly and to design modular systems that can be updated without starting over.

The Army has said it wants capability kits, described as bolt-on technology packages that can be rapidly developed and integrated, to keep vehicles relevant against emerging threats such as drones, electronic warfare and autonomous adversaries.

BAE announced its plan to invest internally in the AMPV last month “to produce various technologically-advanced prototypes equipped with different capability kits,” according to a company statement. “The various strategic agreements will drive combat vehicle innovation for warfighters at speeds that outpace the adversary,” it said.

The AMPV entered full-rate production in 2023.

Adding autonomy could expand the vehicle’s use in high-risk missions such as resupply, casualty evacuation or reconnaissance without endangering crews.

The companies emphasized that the technology is not limited to the AMPV. Forterra’s system could be adapted for the Bradley A4 and the M109A7 Paladin, both core to the ABCT.

