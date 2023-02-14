A two-vehicle convoy incident injured four soldiers on a German highway on Feb. 9.

While transporting Class V ammunition on a routine cargo mission from Grafenwoehr to Kaiserslautern, a pair of Army M915A5s crashed into each other, causing a fiery wreck on the highway. The vehicles — similar to commercial tractor-trailer trucks — weigh roughly 14 tons without a load.

“Two U.S. Army M915A5 cargo vehicles belonging to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command were involved in an accident in [the] vicinity of Kirchburg, Germany,” Maj. Vonnie L. Wright with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Public Affairs office, told Military Times.

“Host Nation Emergency services were dispatched immediately and one Soldier was air evacuated to University Hospital Wurzburg.”

Though four soldiers went to the hospital, three were released the following day, Wright said. The fourth soldier received further care for a broken leg.

“The Soldier has been transferred to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for continued care and is recovering well,” she added.

The tractor-trailers involved were part of a five-vehicle convoy on the A6 highway at the time. None of the other trucks were damaged. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, police told Stars and Stripes.

“Together, professionals from Host Nation services and the 21st TSC safely cleared the scene on the A6,” Wright said. “We are thankful for the expedient response of our host nation partners and the premier care exhibited by the medical staff for our Soldiers involved within this unfortunate incident.”

