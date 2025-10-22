A 34-year-old sergeant from New Jersey died from wounds he sustained during a vehicle accident in Germany on Sunday, the U.S. Army announced.

The sergeant, Terell Seales, of Florence, New Jersey, worked as a motor transport operator with the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, according to an Army release.

The accident occurred during training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, the Army said. The cause is under investigation.

“Sgt. Seales was an exceptional leader and soldier who inspired others to give their very best,” Col. Duke Reim, commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, said in a statement.

“We remain in close contact with his family to provide care and any support they may need during this difficult time. We are also deeply grateful to our German Allies for their swift response and steadfast support to our soldiers.”

Seales enlisted in the Army in 2021 and was a graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course. He previously served at Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Drum, New York, and he deployed to Lithuania in 2023. Seales was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, in 2024, the Army said.

He earned the Army Commendation Medal twice, the Army Achievement Medal four times and the Army Good Conduct Medal twice, as well as the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Driver and Mechanic Badge.

