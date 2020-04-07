Navy Secretary officially resigns, capping bizarre 24-hour Theodore Roosevelt fiasco

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has officially resigned, capping perhaps the most tumultuous 24-hour public relations fiasco the sea service has ever encountered.

Modly notified Secretary of Defense Mark Esper of his resignation Tuesday following a meeting between the two. Esper subsequently confirmed Modly’s resignation in an official statement.

“He resigned on his own accord, putting the Navy and the Sailors above self so that the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, and the Navy as an institution, can move forward,” Esper said in an official statement.

“His care for the Sailors was genuine. Secretary Modly served the nation for many years, both in and out of uniform. I have the deepest respect for anyone who serves our country, and who places the greater good above all else. ... I wish him all the best.”

subsequently appointed Acting United States Under Secretary of the Army James McPherson as the new acting secretary of the Navy.

Modly’s resignation offer comes less than a day after numerous Democratic members of Congress called for his firing over his handling of the dismissal of the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, Capt. Brett Crozier, and subsequent decision-making that raised eyebrows throughout the fleet.

Shortly before news of his resignation offer became public, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called Modly’s comments to the crew “highly inappropriate” and said he needed to be removed from his post.

“Acting Secretary Modly’s actions and words demonstrate his failure to prioritize the force protection of our troops,” she said in a statement. “He showed a serious lack of the sound judgement and strong leadership needed at this time.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Army Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Army stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Army Times Daily News Roundup.

Modly’s whirlwind of events Monday began when he boarded a flight destined for Guam, where, upon arrival, he addressed Theodore Roosevelt sailors over the ship’s intercom.

During his speech — the transcripts and audio of which were immediately leaked — Modly told Roosevelt sailors that their commanding officer was either “too naïve or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this.”

Upon learning the speech had gone public, Modly issued an official statement, stating, “I stand by every word I said.”

The leaked audio, obtained by Military Times, incited fury among Crozier supporters, including numerous congressional staff who accused Modly of taking a “tone-deaf approach more focused on personal ego.”

“I disagree strongly with the manner in which acting Secretary of the Navy Modly has handled the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said Monday in an official statement.

“His decision to relieve Captain Crozier was at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew. Acting Secretary Modly’s decision to address the sailors on the Roosevelt and personally attack Captain Crozier shows a tone-deaf approach more focused on personal ego than one of the calm, steady leadership we so desperately need in this crisis.

“I no longer have confidence in Acting Secretary Modly’s leadership of the Navy and believe he should be removed from his position.”

President Donald Trump then announced he would be stepping in to play the role of mediator in an effort to quell the growing vitriol on both sides.

“You know what, you have two good people and they’re arguing,” Trump said. “And I’m good, believe it or not, at settling arguments.”

With Washington buzzing over the Theodore Roosevelt conundrum, Modly then reversed course and issued a statement of apology, stating, “I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naïve nor stupid. ... Captain Crozier is smart and passionate.

“I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship.”

At some point between these events, Modly penned a 745-word opinion piece in response to one published days earlier in the New York Times by Theodore Roosevelt’s great grandson, Tweed Roosevelt, in which he drew parallels between the actions of Crozier and those taken by great-grandfather in 1898.

“I have the utmost respect for Mr. Roosevelt and his family’s immense heritage of service to the nation. In the case of Captain Crozier, however, he is wrong,” Modly wrote on the Navy Live blog, which was deleted shortly after its publication.

Modly’s op-ed, which was archived here prior to its deletion, lays out the Navy’s reasons for dismissing Crozier, before concluding with, “After all, Mr. Roosevelt, Captain Crozier was the Commanding Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and I am relatively certain your great grandfather would have demanded much more under pressure.”

The bizarre 24-hour period concluded Tuesday with Modly’s resignation letter, in which Modly called his time as acting Navy Secretary “the honor of my life.”

“I owe every member of the Navy and Marine Corps team a lifetime of gratitude for the opportunity to serve for them, and with them, once again,” he wrote in the letter.

“The men and women of the Department of the Navy deserve a continuity of civilian leadership befitting our great Republic, and the decisive naval force that secures our way of life. I will be forever grateful for my opportunity, and the blessing, to be part of it.”

McPherson, meanwhile, was confirmed as the Army’s number two official only 15 days ago. He becomes the third Army official tapped by Esper in recent months to fill top roles.

Military Times reporter Leo Shane contributed to this piece.