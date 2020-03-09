Congressman, a former dentist, says he’d ‘rather die gloriously in battle than from’ coronavirus

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, is now days into his self-imposed two-week quarantine following last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, where he reportedly shook hands several times with an individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The congressman, who ignited a terminology debate after calling the growing epidemic the “Wuhan Virus,” announced he would be closing his office and remaining at his Arizona residence for the duration of his seclusion.

“We are all asymptomatic and feel great,” Gosar tweeted. “But we are being proactive and cautious.”

Gosar’s proactiveness, as it turns out, includes not waiting around to be wiped out by the virus. Instead, the dentist-turned-congressman-turned-Spartan warrior tweeted Monday that he would rather die in battle.

“Been thinking about life and mortality today,” Gosar wrote. "I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.”

In a way, that’s kinda deep.

While he did not specify in which conflict he would prefer to die gloriously, the dentist did accompany his Shakespearean proclamation with a screenshot of a battle scene from a 2018 South Korean historical action movie about seventh century warfare.

“The Great Battle” is a film that chronicles the valiant defense of the Ansi Fortress by the heroic Yang Manchun, famed commander of the Korean kingdom of Goguryeo.

Much like Gosar, Yang Manchun existed. Such striking similarities between the two warriors provided more than enough reasoning for the image’s use.

But the uncanny resemblance doesn’t end with being multicellular organisms. Gosar, like Yang, knows a thing or two about glorious battles.

As a former dentist, the congressman masterfully employed an arsenal that included mouth mirrors, sickle probes, and regional anesthesia in harrowing combat against enemies named Cavity, Plaque, and Gingi of House Vitis.

And like his patients’ gums, Gosar never retreated. His intrepid exploits would earn him the title of the Arizona Dental Association’s “Dentist of the Year” in 2001, a distinction similar to history’s remembrance of Manchun, who will forever be remembered for defending a fortress against an enemy army that numbered nearly 500,000 strong.

Twitter users, however, have somehow not yet managed to grasp the Spartan warrior ethos that forms the foundation of dentistry.

For glory, and good teeth.

