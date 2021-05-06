Lt. Col. Allen West challenges reporter to drop and do 30 pushups

When a news reporter was late to a Texas Republican Party press conference led by retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West, the cantankerous retired soldier challenged the journalist to do 30 pushups.

The unnamed reporter declined, which West ignored, carrying out his own challenge. The 60-year old veteran, a former Florida congressman who now serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, dropped down on the ground by his podium and gave it the old college try.

Texas GOP chair @AllenWest challenged a reporter who was late to his press conference to do 30 pushups. The reporter “respectfully” declined; Allen West did them instead pic.twitter.com/sF9jAoJn52 — Jane C. Timm (@janestreet) May 5, 2021

Luckily, NBC News reporter Jane Timm caught the stunt on video and uploaded it to Twitter, where the good people of the internet immediately set to work roasting his form.

Did he start doing actual push ups after that video clip ended? — Ungwhim Gwhent (@Ungwhim_Gwhent) May 6, 2021

“Zero, zero, zero go all the way down sir,” tweeted user @ripvanstinkle_.

Better luck next time, big guy.