How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
How the U.S. military is updating drone defense strategy
From the Pentagon all the way down to individual units, the military is working on ways to defend themselves against fleets of cheap attack drones.
6 hours ago
Latest Videos
The U.S. shift towards drone warfare | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.26.25
Are drones the new standard squad weapon?
"Large-scale drone warfare" an eye-opener for Pentagon leaders
Airline pilot explains ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid B-52 bomber
Updates from inside the VA | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.19.25
VA official outlines effort to revitalize electronic health records for veterans
What’s ahead for the VA’s review of its 76,000 contracts?
Deputy VA Secretary: Department looking to attenuate staffing cuts
VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence: ‘Veterans issues are bipartisan’
Get a look at Elbit’s enhanced binocular night vision goggles
Will special operators fly armed dune buggies into battles of the future?
Vertical lift, fixed-wing flight: Get a look at PteroDynamics' transwing aircraft
New NVGs and a flying dune buggy | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 7.12.25
What’s in the Pentagon budget for 2026?
Is the beloved A-10 Warthog finally being retired for good?
Trending Now
Army announces Europe and Middle East deployments for six units
The Army wants to replace the M240B medium machine gun
New field ration delivers more nutrition in a smaller package
Under new Trump rules, US troops sound the alarm on border crossings
CENTCOM strike kills ISIS leader in Syria amid US troop drawdown